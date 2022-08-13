Discovery Center hosts construct and create day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Builders and creators unite as the Discovery Center hosted its last family Friday event that had kids using their imagination and become builders.

Kids got to use cardboard, recycled materials, Lego blocks, giant foam blocks and so much more.

The Discovery Center is planning on hosting more events for the upcoming fall season.

The next event the Discovery Center will host is “Countdown to Kindergarten” which will be on August 19 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

While COVID-19 has disrupted the summer over the past few years, the Discovery Center is grateful for the amount of families that showed up to the events.

“Just been pleased to see so many families coming back our numbers have been going up, we’re just excited to see many of our families who have been gone for a while, coming back and lots of new faces to add to the discovery center family” said Discovery Center marketing director Annmarie Walker.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.