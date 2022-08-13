Bears open preseason with 19-14 win over Chiefs

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus jogs off the field at halftime of an NFL preseason...
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus jogs off the field at halftime of an NFL preseason football game between the Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City’s first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday.

The game was the first for Chicago’s Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked the return to Soldier Field for predecessor Matt Nagy, now the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach. He was fired in January after leading the Bears to a 34-31 record in four seasons, then reunited with Andy Reid after previously working for him in Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid showed he could be an emergency kicker, nailing an extra point after Justin Watson caught a 22-yard touchdown from Shane Buechele in the closing seconds of the first half. Reid, who made a 65-yard field goal in a training camp practice, sent the kick right down the middle to make it 14-0.

Mahomes had no trouble playing on a chopped-up field. He also picked apart a defense missing its two best players, with linebacker Roquan Smith in a contract standoff and the Bears holding out star pass rusher Robert Quinn.

Mahomes was 6 of 7 passing on a 72-yard drive after Chicago went three-and-out on the game’s first possession. The four-time Pro Bowler dumped the ball off to Blake Bell for a 5-yard TD, capping an 11-play possession — then called it a day.

Chicago’s Justin Fields, trying to build on a shaky rookie season, was 4 of 7 for 48 yards. He played three possessions before veteran Trevor Siemian replaced him.

Smith ran and stretched during warmups and watched the game from the sideline. He threw down the gauntlet this week by going public with a trade request while insisting the Bears were not negotiating in good faith on an extension with his rookie contract expiring after this season. Management clapped back by removing him from the physically unable to perform list, opening up the possibility of fines for missing practices.

Jack Sanborn had an interception and fumble recovery in the third quarter, leading to a touchdown and field goal.

Siemian was 7 of 13 for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 12-yard TD to Trestan Ebner early in the third quarter after Sanborn picked off Buechele and a 13-yarder to Dazz Newsome that cut it to 14-13.

Cairo Santos put Chicago on top 16-14 after Sanborn recovered a fumble by running back Derrick Gore and added a 47-yarder to bump the lead to five with about six minutes left in the game.

INJURIES

Chiefs: Bell hobbled off the field with a hip injury after the Chiefs ran the ball on the first play of their second possession. ... RB Derrick Gore (neck) exited in the third.

Bears: CB Jayson Stanley (knee) left after he was injured covering a punt in the second quarter. ... DB Michael Joseph (hamstring) limped off the field in the second after he landed awkwardly defending a pass. ... LB Javin White (knee) left in the third.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Host Washington on next Saturday.

Bears: Visit Seattle on Thursday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
Large police presence reported at Horsman and Locust Street.
Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara attends a baseball signing with the Rockford Peaches bat girls at...
Crimson Ridge to close gift shop; flower shop will remain
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
One Rockford woman leaves the hospital with new lungs after a ten month health journey
Rockford woman leaves hospital with new lungs, 10 months after COVID-19 infection

Latest News

Northern Illinois announced wide receiver and kick returner Trayvon Rudolph will miss the...
NIU’s Trayvon Rudolph to miss upcoming season after injuring his knee
Genoa-Kingston should have plenty of depth on both sides of the ball.
Genoa-Kingston to hold each other accountable in 2022
After going winless last year in its return to the Big Northern Conference, Rockford Christian...
Rockford Christian hopes more experience in 2022 will help this season
Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks announce 1-year contracts for D Jones, F Kurashev