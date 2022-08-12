Texas man gets 2 years for selling steroids through the mail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Texas man was sentenced Thursday before A U.S. District Judge for sending anabolic steroids to customers through the mail.

David E. Hutchinson, 47, received two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of distributing anabolic steroids during a May 10 hearing. Sentencing was handed down Thursday, August 12.

His time served in prison is to be followed by two years of supervised release.

According to his plea agreement, Hutchinson, who used the name “Robolics,” advertised and sold multiple products containing synthetic versions of the hormone testosterone through online forums from January 2019 through November 2019.

The orders were accepted through Hutchinson’s email, and paid for with either cash mailed to a fake company or a bitcoin transfer. Hutchinson then would ship orders of steroids to customers in multiple states using the mail.

He admitted in the plea agreement that, between January 2019 and November 2019, he mailed several parcels containing anabolic steroids to a location in Algonquin, Ill. to fulfill orders.

Those orders were placed by a Postal Inspector working undercover.

On November 21, 2019, Hutchinson had more than 6,900 grams of anabolic steroids at his North Carolina residence when law enforcement executed a search warrant.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.