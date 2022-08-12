Stephenson County residents look to rebuild after heavy flooding in the area

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday’s rain caps off a wet week here in the stateline, but local leaders and residents aren’t worried about the flood line anymore.

One area hit hard was pearl city. Gator Casswell owns hometown motors in the village, he says on Monday his business was almost completely submerged in water. Now though, it’s starting to brighten up.

“No real major issues or damage to everything, other than the building, I don’t know how many times a building can go underwater and get washed out and dry out and still be good,” he said.

Even though his building took a hit this past Monday, Casswell will have his business open this coming Monday.

“Doing the math, in that amount of time you’re looking at a flood of this magnitude every four years,” he told 23 News.

This return almost came sooner than expected, with Stephenson County experiencing more rain on Friday. but Kevyn Sutter, director of communications for the City of Freeport, says organizations are on hand in case more problems arise.

“Nonprofits throughout the area have also gotten involved to help out residents, to figure out what we can do to minimize some of the damage,” she said.

Those organizations include the Red Cross and United Way of Illinois. They’ve handed out more than 150 flood kits so far. Sutter says all nonprofits need volunteers so if you’d like to help out call the City of Freeport office.

