Rt. 75 near Taylor Park in Freeport re-opens

Side streets in the area still closed due to flooding.
Monday's rainfall covered parking lots and streets across Stephenson County.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County residents regain some road access on Friday.

Route 75 east past Taylor Park in Freeport is now open after days of road closures due to flooding. The City of Freeport made the announcement around 4:30 p.m. Friday via Facebook:

City workers say side streets near Taylor Park are still flooded and motorists should drive with caution or use alternate routes.

Access roads in Krape Park reopened as of 8 a.m, Thursday. Flagstaff Hill roads remain closed for the time being.

