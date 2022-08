ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with a few sprinkles possible as highs will top out in the middle 70′s. Down to the low 60′s tonight. Slight chance for a thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon/evening with highs in the low to middle 80′s. Upper 70′s on Sunday with sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.