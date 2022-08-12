More restoration projects coming soon

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New projects from restoration to developments could be coming in the future and will bring hundreds of jobs and many opportunities for the stateline.

Project leaders worked to restore the Barber-Colman building, the Rockford Casino and the Ingerstoll telescope.

Zekelman Industries is the largest steel tubing manufacturer in North America brought 100 to 150 jobs in the Rochelle area.

The development of the Meadow’s Mall in Freeport also brings in a surplus of jobs and allows shoppers to run their errands close to home.

Rock 39 Industrial Park in Cherry Valley, will build a second 350,000 square foot Amazon facility which will bring 300 new jobs.

The facility is expected to be completed by 2024.

Belvidere is also looking forward to expanding General Mills.

“Seeing a lot of post pandemic investment taking place throughout our community, will continue to see some of that investment on the private side within our community not to mention some of the public investment that were looking to do” said Rockford City Administrator Todd Cagnoni.

