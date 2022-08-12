Goo Goo Dolls to play intimate show at Coronado in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multi-platinum-selling band The Goo Goo Dolls is bringing their “Chaos in Bloom” tour to Rockford.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford. Presales start Monday, August 15 and go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, August 19 on Ticketmaster.com and the band’s website here.

The newly announced tour dates will kick off on October 28 in Eau Claire, Wis., and as intimate theater tour with new songs, deep cuts and hits from their catalog.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, August 17 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, August 18 at 10 p.m.

The band released their thirteenth studio album “Chaos in Bloom”, marking its release with the new song “Going Crazy”.

The “Chaos in Bloom” tour promises multiple songs from the band’s new record for the first time ever, including “Yeah, I Like You,” “Going Crazy,” and “War,” along with other hits from their complete discography.

As the first record of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, the band continues to evolve artistically as they have in the last four decades. Many of the songs reflect on things in daily life that were amplified while everyone was isolated from one another. To record the album, Rzeznik and Takac stayed at Dreamland Studios just outside Woodstock, NY during the pandemic.

Goo Goo Dolls have partnered with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre, to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

