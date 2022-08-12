First-Ever “Blues Brothers” Con Performances

JOLIET, Ill. (WIFR) - The Old Joliet Prison will be hosting a first-ever “Blues Brothers” con from August 19 to August 20.

The event features a 90-minute special performance on Friday night by Dan Akroyd and Jim Belushi as “The Blues Brothers”, supported by Blues legends Al Speres and The Hurricanes, Toronzo Cannon and Curtis Salgado.

There are plenty of guest appearances slated including Tom “Bones” Malone and other original band members from the film throughout the weekend as well as Saturday performances from Dave Weld, Mondo Cortez, and more.

In addition to the music, a variety of local Mexican food and summertime festival favorites will be served, and there will be a vintage car show at Daley Plaza featuring the “Chicago Bluesmobile”.

You can find all the details Old Joliet Prison website.

