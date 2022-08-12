Electric scooters drop in Machesney Park on 815 day

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - August 15 is a day to celebrate the iconic area code covering more than 15 counties in northern Illinois.

To celebrate, the village of Machesney Park unveils a partnership with Bird shared e-scooters.

The environmentally friendly electric transportation has seen over a year of success in nearby Rockford, when it launched in May 2021.

“Machesney Park is joining a global community of more than 350 cities who have chosen to offer residents and visitors a new, environmentally friendly way to explore their area. We hope everyone enjoys their rides!” said Mayor Steve Johnson.

Bird is offering some unique features for riders in Machesney Park such as:

A 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens.

Free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

Feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged scooters in the area. App users can send feedback by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the in-app Bird map.

Those who qualify for discounts and free rides can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account and emailing proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.

