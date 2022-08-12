Car thief hides in giant teddy bear, sentenced to jail

Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which the suspect hid. It appears to be about 5...
Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which the suspect hid. It appears to be about 5 feet tall with a tear on its underside.(Greater Manchester Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED KINGDOM (Gray News/TMX) – A man from England who stole a car tried to hide from law enforcement inside a giant teddy bear, according to the Greater Manchester Police Department.

Joshua Dodson, 18, stole a car and filled it up with gas without paying, police said.

Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which Dodson hid. It appears to be about 5 feet tall with a tear on its underside.

“When we saw this large bear breathing during a hunt for a thief, we thought something wasn’t right. ... Then we found our suspect stuffed inside,” the police tweeted alongside the photos.

Dodson admitted to stealing a Mitsubishi ASX in May as well as a Vauxhall Astra van in March.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Winnebago County jail Thursday, the...
44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail
Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
Owner Heythem Sahori has been running the gas station since 2017.
Rockford gas station drops price to $2.79 per gallon
Two semi-tractor trailers and one minivan crashed Wednesday morning on I-90 near Johnson Road.
One dead, two injured in crash on I-90 near Belvidere
A Winnebago County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, it's the first case reported in...
First case of monkeypox detected in Winnebago County

Latest News

Firefighters rescue a lost ram, keeping it outside their station for now -- alongside their pet...
Firefighters rescue lost ram, re-home it at their station
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year
Colleges are working to keep monkeypox from spreading on campus.
Colleges are putting out monkeypox guidance
FILE PHOTO - The war is coming up on six months and it has sent food prices sky-high and left...
Ship heads to Ukraine to get grain for food-starved Africa