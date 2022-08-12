$6.3M+ awarded to RMTD for green transportation

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) has been included in a federal effort to fund low-polluting and energy-efficient transit vehicles in the state of Illinois.

RMTD was awarded $6,328,980 to aid in switching from an all fossil fuel-based fleet to one that includes electric hybrid buses.

The $6.3 million plus in federal funding comes from more than $71 million in grants awarded to Illinois transit systems by the Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Programs.

“Transitioning to electric vehicles—and other green energy sources—puts us on the path to a healthier environment while opening up new avenues for economic growth and job creation in our state,” said U.S. Sentaor Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). “With this federal support, we’re able to help modernize Illinois’s public transit by replacing and rehabilitating bus fleets across the state with low-pollution, energy-efficient models.”

Other Illinois recipients included in the grants are:

  • Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) for their Electric Bus Program - $28,836,080
  • Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System for the Connect Transit Zero-Emission Service Expansion and Neighborhood Access Project - $13,076,800
  • Decatur Public Transit System for their Zero-Emission Fleet transition - $16,840,000
  • Springfield Mass Transit District - $5,927,788

