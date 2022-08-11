Winnebago Co. Sheriff urges safe driving as students return to the classroom

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, nearly 16% of fatal crashes in the state involve pedestrians.

With summer almost in the rearview mirror, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana is urging drivers and pedestrians to take precautions to avoid back-to-school injuries. Caruana asks drivers not to go around school buses, and says they should always make eye contact with a person crossing a street. for pedestrians.

“Make eye contact as much as they can with the driver, and the driver, my suggestion is try to make eye contact with the child. However, you do that, with the lights, with signals, with the horn. Whatever audible, visual that you can so they see you,” he told 23 News.

Caruana asks students to not run out in front of a parked school bus and always adopt the left right left method before crossing.

“Never go around [a school bus] it’s a state law, never go around the bus when that stop signs out. It’s an automatic suspension in the state of Illinois if you do get a ticket for it. It’s very very critical. For the children, don’t get behind that bus and make sure that they’re not congregating around that bus, stay a little away from the bus,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Heythem Sahori has been running the gas station since 2017.
Rockford gas station drops price to $2.79 per gallon
Two semi-tractor trailers and one minivan crashed Wednesday morning on I-90 near Johnson Road.
One dead, two injured in crash on I-90 near Belvidere
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Winnebago County jail Thursday, the...
44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail
Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Ex-Rockford detective pleads guilty to images of child sex abuse

Latest News

Drawing people to move into the Forest City
Drawing people to move into the Forest City
Tonight's super moon should be visible, according to Mark, little to no cloud coverage will...
WEB EXTRA: When to view the sturgeon super moon with 23 Chief Meteorologist Mark Henderson
Photo of one of the construction sites
Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way
Caruana asks drivers not to go around school buses, and says they should always make eye...
Winnebago County Sheriff Caruana urges safe driving as students return to the classroom