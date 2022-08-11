State Street down to one lane at Rome Avenue next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Road repairs on Business U.S. 20 in Rockford start Monday, August 15.

The project will reduce State Street to one lane in each direction. Eastbound lanes of State Street at Rome Avenue will close Monday and westbound lanes will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be working on pavement repairs, weather permitting. Motorists can expect delays, allow extra time for trips through this area or use alternate routes if possible.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

