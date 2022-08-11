Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special.

Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her family moved to Forest City when she was three years old. For her, there is no better place to live than Rockford.

“It’s my home, I want to see it thrive, and I always have,” said Plath. “We have a unique culture here, it’s a small town feel even though it’s a big city.”

A big city, that realtors from Dickerson and Nieman say continues to grow in population. In fact, their statistics show more than 12,600 move to Winnebago County each year. Many real-estate experts believe it’s because of it’s affordability, but realtors who joined Thursday’s ten-stop journey believe it’s much more than that.

“It’s about knowing your city, knowing what it has to offer,” said Dickerson & Nieman Sales Director Keith Kelly.

Visits stretched from Rock Valley College to the Coronado, and everywhere in between. Kelly says Rockford’s offerings are endless.

“There’s no reason to be bored if you live here,” said Rockford Park District Foundation Director Lori Berkes-Nelson.

Berkes-Nelson works with the Rockford Park District, and believes it plays a huge part in attracting people to the Forest City. She says there are more than 100 parks that offer activities from horseback riding, to wake boarding.

“We really truly are here for the citizens and we also understand we have a responsibility,” said Berkes-Nelson.

Realtors believe Thursday’s tour is a way to better understand all of these opportunities and how it draws the community together. That’s something they believe, can’t be topped.

“You don’t see that in many other communities,” said Plath.

