Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area

Dickerson & Nieman realtors join a tour to see how Rockford’s hot spots contribute to a better quality of life for residents.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special.

Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her family moved to Forest City when she was three years old. For her, there is no better place to live than Rockford.

“It’s my home, I want to see it thrive, and I always have,” said Plath. “We have a unique culture here, it’s a small town feel even though it’s a big city.”

A big city, that realtors from Dickerson and Nieman say continues to grow in population. In fact, their statistics show more than 12,600 move to Winnebago County each year. Many real-estate experts believe it’s because of it’s affordability, but realtors who joined Thursday’s ten-stop journey believe it’s much more than that.

“It’s about knowing your city, knowing what it has to offer,” said Dickerson & Nieman Sales Director Keith Kelly.

Visits stretched from Rock Valley College to the Coronado, and everywhere in between. Kelly says Rockford’s offerings are endless.

“There’s no reason to be bored if you live here,” said Rockford Park District Foundation Director Lori Berkes-Nelson.

Berkes-Nelson works with the Rockford Park District, and believes it plays a huge part in attracting people to the Forest City. She says there are more than 100 parks that offer activities from horseback riding, to wake boarding.

“We really truly are here for the citizens and we also understand we have a responsibility,” said Berkes-Nelson.

Realtors believe Thursday’s tour is a way to better understand all of these opportunities and how it draws the community together. That’s something they believe, can’t be topped.

“You don’t see that in many other communities,” said Plath.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Heythem Sahori has been running the gas station since 2017.
Rockford gas station drops price to $2.79 per gallon
Two semi-tractor trailers and one minivan crashed Wednesday morning on I-90 near Johnson Road.
One dead, two injured in crash on I-90 near Belvidere
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Winnebago County jail Thursday, the...
44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail
Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Ex-Rockford detective pleads guilty to images of child sex abuse

Latest News

Ali last ever live shot
Ali last ever live shot
Drawing people to move into the Forest City
Drawing people to move into the Forest City
Tonight's super moon should be visible, according to Mark, little to no cloud coverage will...
WEB EXTRA: When to view the sturgeon super moon with 23 Chief Meteorologist Mark Henderson
Photo of one of the construction sites
Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way