Rockford Public Schools hosting second job fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a great turnout back in July, Rockford Public Schools (RPS) will be hosting another hiring event Thursday, August 11.

The event will be from 10 am - 2 pm at Constance Lane Elementary school located at 620 Gregory Street.

More than 70 positions were filled back in July and school officials are hoping all positions can be filled.

The majority of the jobs that are being offered are full-time positions.

For those who want to apply to be a bus driver, nutrition and paraprofessionals can receive a $3,000 signing bonus.

All applicants must be over 20-years-old and have a completed high school or GED degree.

For all the job openings RPS is hiring you can visit this link.

