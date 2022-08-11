Rockford Peaches fan trail features six famous spots across the city

The trail offers fans an inside look at the many places the Rockford Peaches team used to call home
New Rockford Peaches fan trail gives the community the chance to experience all the teams...
New Rockford Peaches fan trail gives the community the chance to experience all the teams favorite spots throughout the city like Beyer Stadium, Sinnissippi Park or the Coronado.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area leaders believe a new fan experience will lead more people from all over the U.S. to Rockford and hopefully get them to stay.

“We see people in our office all the time who have come from other parts of the country, even around the world to go to Beyer Stadium to stand on that field where the Peaches played,” said John Groh, Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau president.

Beyer Stadium is one of many stops along the Rockford Peaches fan trail - a new experience for fans of “A League of Their Own” movie and now mini TV series. The Peaches played there from 1943 to 1954.

“Just like in 1992 when the movie came out, we believe that new generations of fans will discover the Peaches, will discover the women’s professional baseball, will be inspired to play themselves or to reach for their own goals,” Groh said.

The trail features six stops throughout the Forest City.

Stop number two on the Peaches trail is Sinnissippi Park, it’s where the team used to come and have picnics of just hang out with people in the community.

Another stop along the trail is the Peaches mural which was just painted to highlight the famous team.

And you can’t forget about the Coronado theater it’s where Amazon Prime debuted their new mini series a league of their own hoping to attract a whole new generation.

“The fact that they have put that together is so exciting and the IWBC of course is in Rockford because our goal is to provide a home, provide a place for girls and women in baseball internationally,” said Kat Williams, International Women’s Baseball Center president.

The new Amazon Prime mini TV series called, “A League of Their Own” will launch Friday on its streaming service. Both Groh and Williams anticipate many residents across the city will celebrate with watch parties for the new show.

For a list of all the stops and more information on the Rockford Peaches you can find it at https://gorockfordpeaches.com/peaches-fan-trail/

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

