New program offers accelerated workforce training

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Elgin Community College, Kishwaukee College and Waubonsee Community College are partnering with the Kane County Office of Community Reinvestment to offer job skills training services through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, a federally funded program geared towards helping people gain the professional skills necessary to start or advance their careers.

The collaboration allows each institution to share resources and connect WIOA-eligible job seekers to credentialed training programs. Unemployed adults and underemployed works in Kane, Kendall and DeKalb counties can qualify for access for funding to cover training expenses for in-demand careers.

To accelerate the earning of credentials, small training options will be offered at each college and class costs for books, tuition and supplies will be supported by WIOA funding for eligible and suitable individuals.

Some upcoming programs at the colleges include:

  • Basic Nurse Assisting
  • Pharmacy Technician
  • Welding
  • Supply Chain Management

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Heythem Sahori has been running the gas station since 2017.
Rockford gas station drops price to $2.79 per gallon
Two semi-tractor trailers and one minivan crashed Wednesday morning on I-90 near Johnson Road.
One dead, two injured in crash on I-90 near Belvidere
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Winnebago County jail Thursday, the...
44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail
Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Ex-Rockford detective pleads guilty to images of child sex abuse

Latest News

Illinois RiverWatch program seeking intern
Illinois RiverWatch seeking intern
Grant to improve roads in Beloit near Ho-Chunk casino
Grant to improve roads in Beloit near Ho-Chunk casino
Rockford Public Schools are hosting a second job fair Thursday.
Rockford Public Schools hosting second job fair
Rain chances this week will be at a premium.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 8/10/2021