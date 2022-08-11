New program offers accelerated workforce training

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Elgin Community College, Kishwaukee College and Waubonsee Community College are partnering with the Kane County Office of Community Reinvestment to offer job skills training services through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, a federally funded program geared towards helping people gain the professional skills necessary to start or advance their careers.

The collaboration allows each institution to share resources and connect WIOA-eligible job seekers to credentialed training programs. Unemployed adults and underemployed works in Kane, Kendall and DeKalb counties can qualify for access for funding to cover training expenses for in-demand careers.

To accelerate the earning of credentials, small training options will be offered at each college and class costs for books, tuition and supplies will be supported by WIOA funding for eligible and suitable individuals.

Some upcoming programs at the colleges include:

Basic Nurse Assisting

Pharmacy Technician

Welding

Supply Chain Management

