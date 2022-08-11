Kundert leaves Aquin for new opportunity with Oregon

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - There was a time when Oregon Hawks football was a consistent contender in the stateline. But their last playoff appearance was in 2014. Now there’s a little rejuvenation to the program with the arrival of a new head coach.

Broc Kundert makes his way from Aquin to Oregon. Kundert spent the past four seasons with the Bulldogs, leading them to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in 2019 and the COVID-shortened spring in 2021.

Kundert welcomes the step up in competition and wants to help rebuild the Hawks. He says that starts in the weight room. The team believes it has the right mix of size and strength to surprise a few teams this year.

“We just been in the weight room all preseason, just getting after it,” explained senior offensive lineman Jonathon Alaniz. “Days, nights, just getting after it. Everyone had the same intensity. We just got one goal in mind, just keep going forward and get the wins.”

“This year’s a lot different,” said sophomore receiver Josh Crandall. “We have numbers, we have size. We have the energy to go compete.”

“If we’re going to compete with these schools like Byron, Stillman, (Genoa-Kingston), we have to physically be able to handle it,” explained Kundert. “That comes in the weight room. We put the onus on that.”

“Then really, just trying to make it enjoyable for the kids. I think that’s my style. Kind of like a player’s coach where, I don’t ever want someone to dread coming out to practice. We’re going to keep it light. We’re going to get our work done, but we’re going to do what we need to do to get ready.”

Oregon opens the season at home against Dixon on August 26.

