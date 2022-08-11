Illinois RiverWatch seeking intern

EAST ALTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois RiverWatch program is searching of an intern to work from August 18 - November 11 to support the Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels project.

The intern will work with the National Great Rivers Research and Education (NGRREC) staff and citizen scientists. There will be a weekend field trip to help capture, weigh, measure and release freshwater mussels.

Interns will also with staff at the Missouri Botanical Garden (MBG) to process tissue samples. The internship is paid and the project is funded by the Living Earth Collaborative.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.