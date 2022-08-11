Illinois RiverWatch seeking intern

Illinois RiverWatch program seeking intern
Illinois RiverWatch program seeking intern(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ALTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois RiverWatch program is searching of an intern to work from August 18 - November 11 to support the Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels project.

The intern will work with the National Great Rivers Research and Education (NGRREC) staff and citizen scientists. There will be a weekend field trip to help capture, weigh, measure and release freshwater mussels.

Interns will also with staff at the Missouri Botanical Garden (MBG) to process tissue samples. The internship is paid and the project is funded by the Living Earth Collaborative.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Heythem Sahori has been running the gas station since 2017.
Rockford gas station drops price to $2.79 per gallon
Two semi-tractor trailers and one minivan crashed Wednesday morning on I-90 near Johnson Road.
One dead, two injured in crash on I-90 near Belvidere
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Winnebago County jail Thursday, the...
44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail
Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Ex-Rockford detective pleads guilty to images of child sex abuse

Latest News

Grant to improve roads in Beloit near Ho-Chunk casino
Grant to improve roads in Beloit near Ho-Chunk casino
Rockford Public Schools are hosting a second job fair Thursday.
Rockford Public Schools hosting second job fair
New program looks to help adults start or advance a career
New Program Offers Accelerated Workforce Training
Rain chances this week will be at a premium.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 8/10/2021