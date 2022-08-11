Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development

For the fourth time in fewer than three years, a major development is coming to DeKalb that...
For the fourth time in fewer than three years, a major development is coming to DeKalb that will create hundreds of jobs.(City of DeKalb)
Aug. 11, 2022
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb.

The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.

Project Wildcat is the latest endeavor in the CWBC, founded by the Krusinski Construction Company.

Since 2019, Ferrara Candy Company opened 1.6 million square feet of distribution space, Amazon has nearly completed 700,000 square feet of distribution and sortation space, and Meta has deepened its commitment to DeKalb, expanding its data center to five buildings and more than $1 billion in investment.

The new project will be built in several phases totaling more than 2.1- million square feet, creating new community value.

Construction is scheduled to start right after Labor Day.

“This project represents another very substantial contribution to the City’s property tax base and employment opportunities,” said City Manager Bill Nicklas “The ChicagoWest and Trammell Crow development team have once again collaboratively negotiated impactful terms which will positively serve the best interests of the DeKalb community for generations to come.”

