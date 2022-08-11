Firefighter killed when pickup truck runs red light, crashes into fire engine, authorities say

Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.
Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.(Memphis Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A firefighter with the Memphis Fire Department died after a crash Wednesday night.

According to WMC, police said a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into a Memphis Fire Department engine that was responding to a house fire.

Authorities said the firetruck tried to avoid the pickup but failed and flipped on its side.

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.(Action News 5)

Driver David Pleasant was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the fire department.

Three other firefighters were treated for injuries at the hospital and have since been released.

“David was extremely passionate about his role as a driver for the Memphis Fire Department, and he loved to help people and serve our community,” the fire department said in a statement.

Pleasant had worked with the Division of Fire Services for 32 years.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Heythem Sahori has been running the gas station since 2017.
Rockford gas station drops price to $2.79 per gallon
Two semi-tractor trailers and one minivan crashed Wednesday morning on I-90 near Johnson Road.
One dead, two injured in crash on I-90 near Belvidere
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Winnebago County jail Thursday, the...
44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail
Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Ex-Rockford detective pleads guilty to images of child sex abuse

Latest News

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, agency reports
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Standoff in Ohio
For the fourth time in fewer than three years, a major development is coming to DeKalb that...
Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development