Dixon prepares for season with hopes of a long playoff run

Dixon has been to the playoffs every year since 2014. However, the Dukes last postseason win was in 2017.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon football has been a model of consistency. Besides the COVID-shortened spring season, the Dukes have had a winning record every year since 2014. But now, it’s about more than winning in the regular season.

Dixon will have a number of guys returning on both sides of the ball in 2022. The biggest loss will be at quarterback with the departure of Jacob Gaither. Head coach Jared Shaner will look to fill that position with his son Tyler. The junior QB was the back up last year. He’s ready to slide into that starting role. Despite making the postseason the last seven years, the Dukes last playoff win was in 2017. Something the players say has to change.

“At least make it past that first playoff. I really hope to make it to state,” said senior linebacker Hunter Vacek. “We’ll just keep working hard, keep doing what we’re doing, have the right intensity in practice, keep working hard on and off the field.”

“That would really help us in our culture for Dixon,” explained Shaner. “The kids coming up, I really hope they see that and experience the playoff game with us. Hopefully we get a first round home game and win that game.”

Dixon opens the season on the road at Oregon on August 26.

