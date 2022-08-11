Cold front to pass overnight bringing modest changes Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second straight day, the Stateline’s been treated to gorgeous weather, and more pleasant days are ahead of us. With that said, there are some subtle changes to take note of.

A weak cold front is dropping through Wisconsin Wednesday evening, even igniting a few widely scattered showers and storms. That front’s to pass through the area overnight, though the expectation is that our atmosphere will have stabilized so greatly by then that most, if not all of the rain will have dissipated.

A weak cold front has triggered a few showers to our north this evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should dissipate almost completely by arrival here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Undoubtedly we’ll be on the receiving end of some cloudiness for a time overnight into early Thursday, but plenty of sunshine is still expected during the day. The biggest change we’ll observe is that northeasterly winds will again be blowing. With that development in mind, we’ll still enjoy temperatures near 80°, but humidity levels should fall off rather significantly compared to Wednesday.

Thursday's to feature a bit more cloudiness, but rain should remain to our west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s to see more cloudiness in these parts. That, plus a continued easterly or northeasterly wind will combine forces to keep our temperatures in the 70s. While some models are advertising a period of sprinkles or light rain, which isn’t to be entirely ruled out, the thought is that the winds off of Lake Michigan will funnel enough dry air into our area that we’ll largely avoid wet weather here.

While a sprinkle or brief shower can't be ruled out entirely Friday, winds off of Lake Michigan should keep those chances very low, thanks to the drier air they provide us. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain chances, overall, are to be rather scant over the next five days. Latest modeling suggests our “best” rain chances are to come Saturday, though any rainfall we do potentially receive would be modest, at best, in amounts.

If there's to be a "decent" rain chance, it wouldn't come until Saturday, and those chances appear rather remote. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, the next five days are to be extremely quiet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Few will complain about the paltry rain chances, especially considering many are on the precipice of returning to school and seeking to enjoy one of summer’s final weekends. However, more than anyone, those recently flood-stricken in recent days are loudly rejoicing the quiet pattern. Still, close attention’s being paid to the Pecatonica River. Waters continue to slowly rise near Shirland, and are likely to crest sometime Friday or Friday night, though perhaps not as severely as first feared. Meantime, in Freeport, waters continue to slowly subside from their Tuesday crest. Water levels are down nearly a half a foot since Tuesday, and will continue to steadily fall in the days ahead.

Slow improvements are being noted in Freeport along the Pecatonica River, while waters continue to steadily rise near Shirland. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

