Byron football looks to avoid dwelling on 2021 state title win

The Tigers will begin their title defense on August 26 at Stillman Valley
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - As exciting and thrilling as Byron’s 2021 playoff run was, the 2022 Tigers are looking to forget it as they head into the fall.

“We’ve actually had multiple speakers this week who came to us and talked to us after practice at night when we have team dinners and stuff and they said ‘last year’s legacy is over,’” Byron quarterback Braden Smith said, “when I’m done, we can reflect back on it but for right now we’re focused on this year and focused on winning this year, it’s a new legacy, if we can do it again, awesome, it’s just all about the legacy and there’s going to be a different ride this year than it was last year.”

All though there are still positives to pull from the experience as last year’s sophomores and juniors know what it takes to win close games after single-possession wins in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. The extra games also allowed younger players the experience to practice at the varsity level.

“In years past I think that’s been one of the most important things for us, Our kids that were seniors last year dressed in that same locker room at NIU last year as they did as sophomores,” Head Coach Jeff Boyer said.

“Hopefully when we’re heading into the playoffs, if we’re lucky enough to make it this year, our kids are experienced and ready to go,” Boyer said.

