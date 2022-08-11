Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, agency reports

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence after a possible threat Wednesday morning.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The FBI in Cincinnati reported that an armed person’s attempt to breach the building led to a police chase in Ohio.

The FBI says an armed person tried to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the FBI Headquarters in Greater Cincinnati.

After an alarm went off and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate I-71.

The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement are on the scene near Wilmington.

The fleeing suspect is now out of his vehicle in a field off Smith Road and Ohio 73 off I-71 with multiple reports of shots fired at troopers, according to initial emergency communication reports.

Clinton County Emergency Management says there is a lockdown in effect for all buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads. People in that area are being told to lock their doors and remain inside.

