17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.

Troopers and EMS personnel provided medical assistance to the teen before he was airlifted to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.

Several agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating this death.

