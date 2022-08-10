Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large

Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business.

Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1.

Just before 1 p.m., Hughes was heard “jiggling” the locked front door of a business in the 300 block if E. State St., in Rockford.

A witness saw the person shatter the storefront window with a metal bar, then drop the bar and take off.

Anyone with information about the person pictured can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

