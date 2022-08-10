Rockford Park District passes new safety measures

More gatherings after-hours at local parks prompt changes from district leaders.
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a recent spike in after-hours parties in local parks, the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners acted at their Tuesday evening meeting. The board passed a number a measure they hope will “provide an environment where all are welcome and feel safe to play and recreate. "

The changes will close most parks at 10 p.m. instead of 10:30. This excludes neighborhood parks and the recreation path. The district plans to add more officer patrols, especially in areas with high activity. In terms of equipment, the board approved measures to add more security cameras and license plate readers; they also plan to add electronic gates to some entrances.

Park District Director Jay Sandine said $435,000 will be invested to make the changes. He emphasized the safety of park users and attempts to prevent future crime, saying, “By keeping youth and teens active and engaged in programs, mentors, employment, and services, we can reduce the likelihood of future involvement in criminal activities.”

