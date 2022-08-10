One dead, two injured in crash on I-90 near Belvidere

All lanes were reopened at noon on Wednesday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead Wednesday and two have been rushed to the hospital in a multi-vehicle crash on the Jane Addams Memorial tollway near Johnson Road in Belvidere.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Illinois State Police dispatched to I-90 west near mile marker 26 for a crash involving two semi-tractor trailers and a minivan.

Two people were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person succumbed to fatal injuries sustained at the scene.

All three westbound lanes of I-90 near Johnson Road were closed during the investigation. State police reopened one lane around 10:30 a.m. to relieve backed up traffic; other lanes reopened at noon.

Diversion of westbound traffic is underway at Route 23 for extended lane closures.

This story is developing, and more information will be released as it is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Heythem Sahori has been running the gas station since 2017.
Rockford gas station drops price to $2.79 per gallon
Police say the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds before he died on scene.
Loves Park police investigating deadly shooting
Speed limit street sign is more than halfway covered from Pearl City flood water
Flooding in Pearl City leaves businesses and homes hit hard
Free admission Tuesday at Boone County Fair
Photo courtesy of Pecatonica Fire Protection District
100-year-old Pecatonica barn destroyed in overnight fire