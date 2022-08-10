Kids fish with police officers

BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Kids and police officers gathered in Beloit on Tuesday, to catch fish and have a boatload of fun as Cops and Bobbers returns for another year.

The event was at Riverside Park from 10 am - 1 pm and the ages ranged from 7 - 12.

Kids received free life jackets, fishing gear and a t-shirt. Lunch was also provided.

The event was free and it gave kids the opportunity to go fishing with police officers and hoping to build the trust between kids and law enforcement.

“We hang out we get to eat food with them we give them some sweet prizes and they go off and they leave with positive thoughts about hanging out with us. We get to build that trust with them and hopefully that’ll carry on when when they get older so when they do need help they can reach us and get a hold of us and not be scared to do so” said Rock County sergeant Christopher Krahn.

