Iowa man pleads guilty to meth charges in Jo Daviess County

Scott received a two year prison sentence as part of a plea deal with Jo Daviess State's Attorney
Scott received a two year prison sentence as part of a plea deal with Jo Daviess State's Attorney(Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Nathan L. Scott of Dubuque, IA, pled guilty on Tuesday, July 26 to possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony. During his hearing, Scott was also resentenced on a perjury charge, another class 3 felony.

Scott received a total of four years in prison for both charges. His sentences will be followed with up to 12 months of mandatory supervised release (MSR), formerly known as parole.

The Iowa man was arrested in Galena, Ill. earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Heythem Sahori has been running the gas station since 2017.
Rockford gas station drops price to $2.79 per gallon
Police say the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds before he died on scene.
Loves Park police investigating deadly shooting
Speed limit street sign is more than halfway covered from Pearl City flood water
Flooding in Pearl City leaves businesses and homes hit hard
Free admission Tuesday at Boone County Fair
Photo courtesy of Pecatonica Fire Protection District
100-year-old Pecatonica barn destroyed in overnight fire

Latest News

Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Ex-Rockford detective pleads guilty to images of child sex abuse
WEB EXTRA: Rockford gas station owner drops fuel prices to $2.79
Fatal crash on I-90 halts traffic
Fatal crash on I-90 halts traffic
A Winnebago County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, it's the first case reported in...
First case of monkeypox detected in Winnebago County