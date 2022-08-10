Iowa man pleads guilty to meth charges in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Nathan L. Scott of Dubuque, IA, pled guilty on Tuesday, July 26 to possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony. During his hearing, Scott was also resentenced on a perjury charge, another class 3 felony.

Scott received a total of four years in prison for both charges. His sentences will be followed with up to 12 months of mandatory supervised release (MSR), formerly known as parole.

The Iowa man was arrested in Galena, Ill. earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.