American Red Cross offers flood clean-up kits in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Area nonprofits are working with Stephenson County officials to provide assistance for residents impacted by this week’s rains.

The Red Cross will hand out flood clean up kits at St. John’s Church, 1010 S. Park Blvd., Freeport.

Residents of Stephenson County can also call CONTACT of Northwest Illinois at 815-233-4357, which will be recorded and passed along to assistance groups.

