First case of monkeypox detected in Winnebago County

The potential contacts of this case have been notified and the risk to Winnebago County residents is low.
A Winnebago County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, it's the first case reported in the county.
A Winnebago County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, it's the first case reported in the county.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces the first confirmed case of monkeypox in a resident of Winnebago County.

According to WCHD the case is consistent with other monkeypox cases seen in the State of Illinois and the individual is isolated at home, recovering and remains in contact with WCHD and their healthcare provider.

The potential contacts of this case have been notified and the risk to Winnebago County residents is low.

The WCHD provides a list of ways you can prevent the spread of monkeypox:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

-Avoid skin-to-skin contact with someone with monkeypox

-Don’t share bedding, clothing, towels or personal items with someone with monkeypox

-Do not have sex if you or your partner(s) feel sick or have a rash or sores and do not kiss or touch each other’s bodies while you are sick

-Call your healthcare provider if you have new or unexplained rash, sores or other monkeypox symptoms.

The WCHD says for more information you can visits these websites:

