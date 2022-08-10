Fire at a metal recycling plant near St. Louis

MADISON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out at a metal recycling company building in Madison, Illinois.

The smoke from the blaze could be seen far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake.

Firefighters from several departments have responded to the scene.

No word yet on what caused the fire or any injuries reported.

This is a developing story, we will give you more updates as soon as possible.

