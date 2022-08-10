Fatal crash on I-90 closes westbound lanes

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead Wednesday and two have been rushed to the hospital in a multi-vehicle crash on the Jane Addams Memorial tollway near Johnson Road in Belvidere.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Illinois State Police dispatched to I-90 west near mile marker 26 for a crash involving two semi-tractor trailers and a minivan.

Two people were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person succumbed to fatal injuries sustained at the scene.

All three westbound lanes of I-90 near Johnson Road were closed for the investigation, reopening around 9:30 a.m.

Westbound traffic was diverted off at Route 23 for extended lane closures.

This story is developing, and more information will be released as it is confirmed.

