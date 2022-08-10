Ex-Rockford detective pleads guilty to images of child sex abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Rockford Police Department detective plead guilty Tuesday to child pornography charges.

Grover was charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography. He pled guilty to counts 1-4; counts 5-8 were dismissed.

Grover is due back in court at at 1:30 on November 15.

The 46-year-old officer from Roscoe was placed on administrative leave in September 2021 after he was initially charged by Illinois Attorney General (AG) Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.

