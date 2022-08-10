‘Enough is Enough’ event in Beloit hopes to start conversations about gun violence

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Alexcia Payton is the mind behind the “Enough is Enough” event that comes with a goal to keep the conversation about gun violence going.

“We want everybody to come together and have their voices heard. We’re tired of being afraid. We’re tired of being scared. We’re tired of hearing of the gun violence and the shootings,” said Payton.

Her motivation is the loss of her family members to gun violence in 2010 and 2020.

“We’re also going to take this opportunity to have some of the pastors come together in our area and have some prayer,” she says.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 at New Life Ministries in Beloit. Community members will have the chance to join in on prayers, including one from a Jewish rabbi. They can also write letters to lawmakers voicing their concerns and opinions to build a strong relationship with Beloit police. The goal is to let it be known that unity is key.

Captain Daniel Molland of the Beloit Police Department says collaboration between the community and law enforcement is essential. If you see something, say something.

“We’re guardians for the community. We have to work together. We’re partners in the fight against crime. We want people to live in our community. We want people to thrive in our community, and we just need to work together and it’s a team effort to stop the crime,” said Molland.

This will be Payton’s second event to keep the conversation about gun violence going. She hopes this dedication to her family members will do them justice.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 45,000 people died from gun-related injuries in 2020 in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.