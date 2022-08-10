Broadway and 4th Street intersection to be closed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting August 15, the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will be closing the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 4th Street for sewer repair. T

he work is expected to be completed by the end of August 29, weather permitting.

A detour will be provided and motorists are advised to use caution while driving near the work zone.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.