Broadway and 4th Street intersection to be closed

Sewer repair at Broadway and 4th Street to begin August 15
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting August 15, the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will be closing the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 4th Street for sewer repair. T

he work is expected to be completed by the end of August 29, weather permitting.

A detour will be provided and motorists are advised to use caution while driving near the work zone.

