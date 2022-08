ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting August 15, the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will be closing the intersection of Broadway and 4th Street for sewer repair. The work is expected to be completed by the end of August 29, weather permitting.

A detour will be provided and motorists are advised to use caution while driving near the work zone.

