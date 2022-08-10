Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns

BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Geronimo Hospitality Group is announcing the return of Bites of Beloit restaurant week, the event will be from September 6 - 11.

The prices will be ranged from $14.00 to $40.00 per meal depending on the restaurant.

Here are the restaurants that will be participating:

Bessie’s Diner

Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint

Standard Tavern at Beloit Club

Truk’t

Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian

The restaurants will be offering two or three course lunch or dinner meals all week long.

