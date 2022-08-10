Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Geronimo Hospitality Group is announcing the return of Bites of Beloit restaurant week, the event will be from September 6 - 11.
The prices will be ranged from $14.00 to $40.00 per meal depending on the restaurant.
Here are the restaurants that will be participating:
- Bessie’s Diner
- Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar
- Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
- Standard Tavern at Beloit Club
- Truk’t
- Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian
The restaurants will be offering two or three course lunch or dinner meals all week long.
If you would like any information on the event you can visit this website.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.