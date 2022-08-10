After second-round playoff appearance, Rochelle football looks for deeper run with 13 returning starters

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After playing with a young group in 2021 which saw success including a 7-2 record, a runner-up finish in their conference, and a playoff win, the Rochelle Hubs look to grow in 2022.

The team returns 13 starters this year including seven on offense and six on defense. The biggest return comes in the run game on both sides of the ball. Rochelle’s offense returns all their running backs plus the majority of their offensive line. Meanwhile, the defense returns most of its starters at the line and linebacker positions.

While there has been discussion about the run game, the Hubs are set to rely on their running game.

“We’d like to throw the ball more but if we felt like there were more situations where we should then we would like I said we’re very secure in the kids we have up front and the kids that are carrying the football and it’s the identity that we built here for years and years and years and we’re not quick to change that but we spend time working on the passing game and if we felt like we should throw the ball more we would,” Head Coach Kyle Kissack said.

“I’m excited because I mean I know I’ve gotten stronger, my teammates have gotten stronger and we’ve been working all offseason together so I’m excited to see what we can do,” senior running back/linebacker Garrett Gensler said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.