44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail

An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Winnebago County jail Thursday, the...
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Winnebago County jail Thursday, the Illinois State Police Department said Wednesday.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate death investigation is underway by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9 p.m., Tuesday Christian K. Luttrell, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff attempted lifesaving efforts and Luttrell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is currently being performed, and his cause of death is unknown at this time. The Winnebago County Coroner is assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

