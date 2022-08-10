$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino.

The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much needed road improvement projects given prospected traffic impacts of a future casino and resort.

“As we developed the plans for our project with Beloit, we saw the need for safe and efficient roads around Willowbrook and Colley,” says Karena Thundercloud, Vice President of the Ho-Chunk Nation. “The RAISE grant helps the Ho-Chunk Nation and Beloit offer safe routes for our community and visitors, whether by car, bus, or bicycle.”

$13.48 million in RAISE funding will be matched during the joint roads project by the Ho-Chunk Nation.

The Ho-Chunk Nation recently moved the land into trust, a requirement for the American Indian tribe to build and operate a casino. The complete project includes a hotel and convention center, waterpark, restaurants, and other amenities. Construction is expected to being in 2023.

“The City of Beloit looks forward to collaborating with the Ho-Chunk Nation in providing enhanced infrastructure as part of this development,” said city council president Regina Dunkin.

The project includes:

Reconstructing Willowbrook Road from Milwaukee Road to the state line with bicycle and pedestrian paths, a new bridge and an upgraded railroad crossing. Reconstructing Colley Road to Gateway Boulevard with bicycle and pedestrian paths. Installing a traffic signal at Milwaukee and Willowbrook roads. Improving intersections near the development project.

“Thanks to the Infrastructure Law, this vital grant will bring much-needed economic opportunity to the region,” U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan said. “It will create jobs in the near and long term and improve safety and accessibility for so many. Thank you, Secretary Buttigieg, for recognizing Ho-Chunk Nation and Beloit for this grant.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.