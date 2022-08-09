Winnebago football looks to return to playoffs for the first time since 2017

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - High school football made its thunderous return to the Stateline Monday as teams fought through storms to get on the practice field for the first time this season. Winnebago was fortunate to plan their first practice in the afternoon for a dry start to their practice season.

The Indians enter 2022 after a 7th place finish in the BNC in 2021 where they began the year 3-3 before completing the final three games 0-3 including a pair of one-possession losses.

Head Coach Mark Helm enters his 15th season with ‘Bago and understands taking care of the little things is what will push Winnebago to the postseason.

“We just got to take care of our house, take care of the turnovers and we were a little slop with the ball last year at times, simple skills of the game, blocking and tackling,” Helm said, “We got to improve because this league’s so tough and if you don’t do those things you’re not going to win and it goes back to the basics and we got to do them better.”

Seniors like Quarterback Alec Weavel and TE/LB Willem Speltz are leading the way but both are intrigued by the junior class heading into the season.

“We have a lot of younger juniors coming up that were sophomores last year that had a lot of potential and I’m just hoping that they can acclimate with our senior-dominated group and we can teach them a few things before the season starts and all come together and make that playoff push,” Speltz said.

“We had a lot of juniors last year so I feel like we have a lot more experience now, but also with a lot of kids coming up too we have a lot of younger guys coming up and a lot of speed so I’m looking forward to it,” Weavel said.

“It’s not a big (junior) group but they got some nice athletes there and hopefully they’ll be able to supplement our needs and give us something out of that group that we need to hopefully compete,” Helm said.

Both Speltz and Weavel mentioned junior RB Supreme Muhammad as a player to keep an eye on this season.

