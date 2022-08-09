Schnucks hosting food drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All Schnucks locations will be hosting a “Shop Out Hunger” food drive that started on Monday to support local food pantries, homeless shelters and transition houses.

The food drive will be from Monday, August 8 to Monday, August 15.

The most requested food items Schnucks is looking for are:

Canned goods

Cereals

Pasta

Peanut Butter

Schnucks donates more than $13 million dollars in food to pantries across the Stateline.

There will be donation bins or collection volunteers in front of each store..

