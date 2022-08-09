Schnucks hosting food drive
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All Schnucks locations will be hosting a “Shop Out Hunger” food drive that started on Monday to support local food pantries, homeless shelters and transition houses.
The food drive will be from Monday, August 8 to Monday, August 15.
The most requested food items Schnucks is looking for are:
- Canned goods
- Cereals
- Pasta
- Peanut Butter
Schnucks donates more than $13 million dollars in food to pantries across the Stateline.
There will be donation bins or collection volunteers in front of each store..
