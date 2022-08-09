Schnucks hosting food drive

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All Schnucks locations will be hosting a “Shop Out Hunger” food drive that started on Monday to support local food pantries, homeless shelters and transition houses.

The food drive will be from Monday, August 8 to Monday, August 15.

The most requested food items Schnucks is looking for are:

  • Canned goods
  • Cereals
  • Pasta
  • Peanut Butter

Schnucks donates more than $13 million dollars in food to pantries across the Stateline.

There will be donation bins or collection volunteers in front of each store..

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Rockford Fire Department Twitter page
Damages to Rockford church estimated at $3 million after fire
The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the largest prize won in Illinois to date.
Still no sign of $1.28 billion Illinois jackpot winner
Waterways are full after weekend-long rains followed by more storms Monday.
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Broadway in Rockford 2022-2023 Season Kicks Off
Gas Prices continue to see a decline
Gas Prices in Rockford sees 18-cent drop
Cooler, much more comfortable air is due in with northerly winds in place.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/8/2022