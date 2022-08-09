Rockford mother overcomes breastfeeding challenges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - August is national breastfeeding awareness month, and many women choose this path, but they say they sometimes feel unprepared and concerned during the journey.

It doesn’t matter if you are a new or experienced mother, the challenges and satisfactions that comes with breastfeeding are unique to each mother.

“For me I really just wanted that bond and that connection, and I just think our bodies are so incredible, that I can provide the perfect food for her just naturally,” said Danielle Prisby, new mother to 10-month-old Alana.

Danielle says her pregnancy went smoothly, only experiencing nausea during her first trimester, even going into labor on her due date. Once Alana was introduced into the world, Alana was born with a tied tongue. According to Mayo Clinic, this means the tight band of tissue attaches the bottom of the tongue’s tip to the floor of the mouth, thereby restricting its motion.

Tied tongue can also make it difficult for babies to get a solid latch on their mother’s breast. However, the issue was fixed and Alana was able to grasp onto her mom’s nipple and feed like normal.

“We aren’t taught these things in school. It seems like the most natural thing in the world, but you really need a lot of support and education beforehand to really have a successful journey,” says Danielle.

Feelings of worry over not producing enough, or fear that they are not doing it right can plague a mother’s mind, especially a new mom. Danielle says being educated is the key to putting those fears at ease.

“You know I think we kind of need someone to say, you are doing it right like everything is okay. You can make enough for your baby,” she said.

WIC, Woman, Infant, and Children, leaders say their goal is to support moms through their breastfeeding journey, and to make sure they have a support system.

“Breast feeding is the best source of nutrition for most infants. With breast milk is uniquely tailored to meet the needs of growing babies. It can reduce the certain risk conditions for both mom and baby,” said Julie Sterling, WIC program supervisor.

Back To You, a perinatal support group, says “the majority of moms who plan to breastfeed but quit do so within the first two weeks. This is because a major lack of breastfeeding education and support in our community and in general. Breastfeeding is not instinctual for moms, and no one is out there talking about that.”

