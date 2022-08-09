RCS students turn concrete into canvas

Seniors paint their parking spots to start the year.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tradition that started in 2019 is underway for Rockford Christian Schools seniors.

The class of 2023 got together Tuesday in the parking lot of the campus on Bell School Road to paint their Senior parking spaces for the school year.

Students finished off the day with tailgating while their artwork dried.

This has become a tradition over the past three years and helps students start another amazing school year at Rockford Christian Schools.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Rockford Fire Department Twitter page
Damages to Rockford church estimated at $3 million after fire
Waterways are full after weekend-long rains followed by more storms Monday.
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
The flooding left many roads dangerous for the morning commute.
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Photo courtesy: Harlem-Roscoe Fire/Sheryl Drost
RV fire damages Roscoe home

Latest News

This is only the third homicide this year in the City.
Loves Park mayor addresses safety of the community
Class of 2023 seniors painted their parking spots Tuesday to start the year off.
Rockford Christian students turn concrete to canvases
Advocates are certified in a 40-hour Sexual Assault Crisis Intervention Training curriculum.
VOICES of Stephenson County hosts volunteer advocate training
Jameson plead guilty Tuesday to the class 4 felony drug charge.
Galena man pleads guilty to drug charge