RCS students turn concrete into canvas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tradition that started in 2019 is underway for Rockford Christian Schools seniors.

The class of 2023 got together Tuesday in the parking lot of the campus on Bell School Road to paint their Senior parking spaces for the school year.

Students finished off the day with tailgating while their artwork dried.

This has become a tradition over the past three years and helps students start another amazing school year at Rockford Christian Schools.

