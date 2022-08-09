Rain a thing of the past, quieter times ahead

Several dry, comfortable days ahead
By Mark Henderson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It would not, by any means be an understatement to say these past two days have been nothing short of historic in the weather department.

Some Stateline communities picked up nearly three months worth of rainfall in a matter of just two days, while others registered their heaviest two-day rainfall tallies in more than a decade. When all’s said and done, Stephenson County easily came out as the leaders of the pack when it comes down to receiving the most rainfall, while all of our counties along and west of Interstate 39 had extremely respectable tallies, themselves.

It's quite evident that Stephenson County was the epicenter of the heaviest rainfall totals.
It's quite evident that Stephenson County was the epicenter of the heaviest rainfall totals.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Those heaviest hit by Sunday and Monday's storms registered nearly a foot of rainfall.
Those heaviest hit by Sunday and Monday's storms registered nearly a foot of rainfall.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rockford’s official 6.15″ total checks in as the highest two-day rainfall tally since July of 2010, when 7.51″ came down on the 23rd and 24th of the month. 3.23″ of rain officially fell Monday, easily breaking the record for August 8, set a whopping 83 years ago! Additionally, it marks the wettest day Rockford had seen in five years! Of the 3.23″, one inch came down in a mind-blowing 34 minutes!

The rainfall received over the past two day was truly historic.
The rainfall received over the past two day was truly historic.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Flooding’s been widespread as a result, particularly in Stephenson County, and while we have no more rain to worry about for some time, flooding’s still a concern in spots along the Pecatonica River. A Flood Warning’s in place along the Pecatonica from near Shirland all the way to Freeport. In the Pretzel City, the river’s more than two feet above flood stage, and may remain above flood stage for another two days. Meanwhile, near Shirland, the river sits well below flood stage for the time being, but is likely to head above flood stage at some point Tuesday, and may well remain above flood stage through the weekend.

Flooding is already occurring along the Pecatonica River in Freeport, and will likely occur...
Flooding is already occurring along the Pecatonica River in Freeport, and will likely occur near Shirland in the coming days.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, additional rains are not in the cards for at least the next several days, so an exacerbation of the flooding is not a concern. Clearing skies will take place overnight as high pressure settles in from the northwest, which will allow temperatures to drop rapidly in the 50s by Tuesday morning.

Clearing is working in from the northwest, and will arrive later in the evening.
Clearing is working in from the northwest, and will arrive later in the evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Some patchy fog’s possible each of the next two nights, and may linger into Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. That appears to be the only obstacle we’ll face on either of the next two days. Otherwise, sunshine is to dominate both days. A northeasterly wind Tuesday will restrict temperatures to the 70s in most spots. Temperatures Wednesday will head back into the 80s, though humidity levels are to remain eminently comfortable.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap Tuesday, with northeasterly winds providing free A/C.
Mostly sunny skies are on tap Tuesday, with northeasterly winds providing free A/C.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Another day of sunshine is on tap Wednesday.
Another day of sunshine is on tap Wednesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re to expect temperatures in the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday as well, with sun-splashed skies each day. Our next rain chances don’t appear to enter the picture until the weekend, and those chances are paltry, at best, welcome news for those attempting to clean up in the wake of the massive flooding of the past two days.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Rockford Fire Department Twitter page
Damages to Rockford church estimated at $3 million after fire
The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the largest prize won in Illinois to date.
Still no sign of $1.28 billion Illinois jackpot winner
Waterways are full after weekend-long rains followed by more storms Monday.
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

A second round of potentially major rain could be ahead of us.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall, localized flooding likely overnight/early Monday
Heavy rain at times Sunday-Monday
Periods of showers, storms through Monday with heavy rain for some
An oppressively humid weekend is ahead and then we'll turn more comfortable next week.
Hot and humid this weekend with storm chances starting Sunday
Hot and Humid for the Weekend
Hot and Humid for the Weekend