Pecationica barn up in flames overnight

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire erupted in the middle of the night, calling first responders to Winnebago County.

Just after midnight Monday firefighters rallied to extinguish the large structure fire off Pecatonica Road near U.S. Route 20 in Seward.

Crews worked into Tuesday morning to get the fire under control.

Photos courtesy of Pecatonica Fire Protection District. (PFPD)

No information has been released on estimated damages or injuries.

23 News reached out to Pecatonica Fire Chief Steve Van Vleck for comment and are awaiting his response.

